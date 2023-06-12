Ex-Star Players Pull No Punches in Criticizing Indian Team After Humiliating Loss

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 12, 2023 | 4:15 pm

India suffered a humiliating 209-run defeat in the ICC Test Championship final after failing to chase down 444 runs against Australia at the Oval Stadium in England.

Several former Indian cricketers harshly criticized the poor batting performance from the top order, particularly targeting skipper, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ

Following the final match, the opening batter, Gautam Gambhir, strongly criticized the national team, stating that India is a nation obsessed with individuals rather than the team.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that in other cricketing nations, the focus is on prioritizing the team, whereas in India, individual players are often considered more important.

Legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar, also criticized the batting unit and coaching setup, highlighting that batting has consistently been a problem for India when playing overseas.

ALSO READ

Virender Sehwag expressed his disappointment with the poor selection, stating that India lost their confidence when they decided to drop Ravichandran Ashwin from the side.

Aakash Chopra also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision to choose bowling first, criticizing Rohit Sharma for dropping Ashwin despite being aware of his significance.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Best Friends Maya and Wahaj Take Our Breaths Away With Sizzling Chemistry
Read more in lens

proproperty

Builders to Receive Tax Relief for New Construction Projects under Budget 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
close
>