Ex-Star Players Pull No Punches in Criticizing Indian Team After Humiliating Loss

India suffered a humiliating 209-run defeat in the ICC Test Championship final after failing to chase down 444 runs against Australia at the Oval Stadium in England.

Several former Indian cricketers harshly criticized the poor batting performance from the top order, particularly targeting skipper, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Following the final match, the opening batter, Gautam Gambhir, strongly criticized the national team, stating that India is a nation obsessed with individuals rather than the team.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that in other cricketing nations, the focus is on prioritizing the team, whereas in India, individual players are often considered more important.

Legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar, also criticized the batting unit and coaching setup, highlighting that batting has consistently been a problem for India when playing overseas.

Virender Sehwag expressed his disappointment with the poor selection, stating that India lost their confidence when they decided to drop Ravichandran Ashwin from the side.

Aakash Chopra also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision to choose bowling first, criticizing Rohit Sharma for dropping Ashwin despite being aware of his significance.

Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. They are the deserved winners. India lost it in their minds when they decided to exclude Ashwin against a left-handed heavy attack. Plus the top order needed to bat better. Need to have better mindset and approach to win… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 11, 2023

Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… https://t.co/pFaxjkXkWV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 11, 2023

Since a lot of you have misinterpreted this—this statement isn’t limited to this game itself.

Of course, bowling was below-par in this game but it’s India’s batting that’s ‘considered’ to be the strength…and that hasn’t delivered in either of the innings of this match too. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 11, 2023