PHF Gets Rs. 25 Million Grant for Asian Champions Trophy in India

The federal government has allocated Rs. 25 million to assist the PHF in funding the participation of the national hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

With the mega event scheduled for August in India, it holds significant importance as the performance national side will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As per the details, the decision of the government to provide financial aid was influenced by the exceptional performance of the team in the Junior Asia Cup in Oman.

The qualification of Pakistan for the upcoming Junior Hockey World Cup 2023, scheduled for December in Malaysia, further solidified the decision to support the senior team.

Meanwhile, the preparatory camp of the national team is set to commence today at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, with all players undergoing a fitness test on the first day.

Players, who fail the initial fitness test will be granted a 10-day period to enhance their fitness levels and will have the opportunity to retake the test while they will stay in camp.

An official from Islamabad expressed their commitment to supporting PHF in training the players for the India event, which precedes the Asian Games in China by a month.

The official further highlighted that success in the upcoming Asian Games would guarantee the Men in Green a spot in the much-awaited 2024 Paris Olympics.

The official expressed optimism that the allocated funds would be effectively utilized to maximize the abilities of the players in both the Champions Trophy and the Asian Games.