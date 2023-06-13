Saudi Arabia Launches New Instant Visit Visa

Saudi Arabia has launched a new e-visa service for the visa holders of United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and Schengen region.

The e-visa service can also be used by permanent residents of any European Union (EU) country. Moreover, permanent residents of the EU can also bring their immediate family members to the Kingdom. They can get a visa-on-arrival at any airport, seaport, or land border.

ALSO READ Global Warming Surged in Past Decade: Research

In addition, tourism or business visa holders from US, UK, or one of the Schengen states, are exempt from certain requirements. However, this exception only applies if they have used the visa to enter the country that issued it at least once.

The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia issued a statement, saying,

In order to complete the process of facilitating procedures and providing an integrated tourism experience; The Kingdom allows holders of visas of the United States, the European Union (Schengen) and the United Kingdom, and their residents, to issue a tourist visa electronically and immediately through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) website.

However, it clarified that tourist visa holders cannot perform Hajj or Umrah during the pilgrimage season.

ALSO READ Global Warming Surged in Past Decade: Research

The Ministry further added in the statement, “The preceding step is consistent with MT’s efforts to facilitate entry to the Kingdom for individuals who wish to visit it, allowing them to enjoy tourism destinations, participate in tourism events, and gain insights into the Kingdom’s heritage and historical depth.”

Also, the visa will be valid for three months and does not involve any charges.

Earlier in February, Saudi Arabia also announced a new transit visa for passengers of Saudi Arabian carriers, including Flynas and Saudia, with a stopover in the Kingdom.