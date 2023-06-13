Women Gamers Are Helping Dubai Rise as a Global Gaming Hub

The number of women gamers has drastically increased in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. Similarly, UAE, especially Dubai, has started to transform into a global destination for gaming companies.

According to a report by Lumikai, more than 40 percent of all global gamers across consoles, PC, and smartphones are women.

With regard to this, Redseer Consulting Report has projected that the contribution of women gamers will help MENA’s gaming industry surpass $5 billion in 2025.

To further solidify Dubai’s position in the gaming industry, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) announced the launch of a gaming center.

An investor and Women in Games Ambassador, Lucy Chow, while speaking about women’s contribution to the gaming industry, noted that projects like Dubai Esports Festival, Games for Change, and Gamers8 work as avenues to bring more women into the gaming scene.

She added that governments are trying to support regional companies and local talent while also making the gaming industry more open to all genders.

Previously, the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organized a gaming workshop. In addition to these steps, more women in the region are pursuing careers in the tech industry.

CEO at Sandsoft Games, David Fernandez, said that it is true most of the mid-core and hard-core games are dominated by men and these games also drive audience for content creators and streamers, making them highly competitive.

He added that however there is a lot of potential for women content creators to bridge this gap and engage both genders.