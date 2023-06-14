Aaqib Javed Takes on New Challenge as Head Coach in Canada’s Global T20

The Toronto Nationals have appointed former Pakistani cricketer, Aaqib Javed, as the head coach for the upcoming third edition of the Global T20 in Canada.

This will be the first time Aaqib Javed will coach in a foreign league. He currently serves as the Director of Cricket for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Aaqib Javed expressed his motivation behind this new coaching opportunity, stating that he decided to take it up due to his availability and the relatively short duration of the event.

The 50-year-old former fast bowler also emphasized the importance of working closely with talented players in the Global T20, which played a significant role in his decision.

He expressed his eagerness to observe and nurture talent, highlighting that participating in the league will provide him with an opportunity to closely monitor new players.

The Global T20, which was postponed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to take place at Brampton Sports Park in Canada from July 20th to August 6th.

It is pertinent to mention here that 14 prominent Pakistani cricketers, including Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik, will represent different franchises in the 18-day tournament.

The previous editions of the tournament featured renowned names like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Brendon McCullum, and mentors such as Wasim Akram and Brian Lara.