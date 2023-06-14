Dubai’s Most Expensive Villa is Up for Sale for $204 Million

Dubai now has the most expensive villa for sale, as reported by Bloomberg. The mansion, taking inspiration from Versailles, comes with a hefty price tag of AED 750 million ($204 million) and is located in Emirates Hills. It offers a staggering 60,000 square feet of indoor space and features five bedrooms.

One of the standout features of this mansion is the size of the main bedroom, measuring a remarkable 4,000 square feet. To put it into perspective, this single bedroom is larger than average homes.

The ground floor of the mansion is spacious, designed for dining and entertainment. The property also comes with amazing amenities such as a 15-car garage, indoor and outdoor pools, two domes, a colossal 70,000-liter (15,400-gallon) coral reef aquarium, a power substation, and even panic rooms for enhanced security.

Situated in a secure gated community, the mansion offers stunning views of a golf course and sits on an expansive 70,000-square-foot lot.

It has been named the “Marble Palace” by the selling agents. The construction of this house took nearly 12 years, with an estimated investment of around AED 80-100 million spent solely on Italian stone. Adding to its grandeur, around 700,000 sheets of gold leaf were applied by 70 skilled workers over a period of nine months.

Currently, the mansion exhibits approximately 400 pieces from the owner’s personal art collection, primarily consisting of statues and paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries. The owner is open to negotiating the inclusion of these artworks and furnishings in the sale. However, the identity of the owner, who happens to be a local property developer, remains undisclosed.

According to Kunal Singh, a broker from Luxhabitat Sotheby’s, it’s important to note that the unique style of this property may not be to everyone’s taste.