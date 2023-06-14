How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Hong Kong Match in Women’s Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan A will face Hong Kong Women in the seventh game of the ongoing Asian Cricket Council Women’s Emerging Teams Cup tomorrow.

The national side is determined to maintain their winning streak after securing a nine-run victory in the opening game of the tournament against Nepal.

Pakistan expects a strong performance from their opening batter, Shawaal Zulfiqar, who scored a match-winning innings of 28 runs from 36 balls in the first game.

Toba Hassan and Syeda Aroob Shah have shown good form, displaying phenomenal bowling skills by taking two wickets each to help their side defend the total of 87 in the previous game.

The highly anticipated encounter will start at 6:00 am at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, and the national side is expected to field the same playing XI.

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong can be watched on the official Asia Cricket Council (ACC) YouTube channel and also on the Facebook page.

Here is the live stream link for Pakistan Vs Hong Kong Women: