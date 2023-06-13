Pakistan’s Searle Gets Approval to Start Manufacturing in Oman

Searle Company Limited (PSX: SEARL) has received approval for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) in Oman, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“The Searle Company Limited (the “Company”) proudly announces to be the first Pakistani Pharmaceutical company to get the GMP approval for its manufacturing facility from the Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman (A member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”),” the filing stated.

It also said, “The approval will allow the Company to further enhance its global footprint and raise the bar of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry in the GCC region”.

“The Company is expanding rapidly in several regions of the world including South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, Francophone, Africa, GCC, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Canada, Europe and Latin America (EU&LATAM), etc,” it added.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 42.25, up 1.22 percent or Rs. 0.51 with a turnover of 526,034 shares on Tuesday.