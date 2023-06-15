Education Ministry Restores House Rent for Employees

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has announced the reinstatement of the house hiring facility for teachers and employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

This facility was suspended in May 2022 due to budget constraints, causing significant financial difficulties for the educators.

The house hiring facility allows government employees to rent houses for their families, with the rental expenses covered by the government.

However, due to limited funds allocated for hiring in educational institutions, this facility was suspended for teachers while other government employees continued to benefit from it. This created concerns about discrimination among educators.

The decision to lift the ban on fresh hiring has been met with relief and enthusiasm by teachers. Dr. Rahima Rehman, the president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), warmly welcomed the reinstatement, emphasizing that it would alleviate the financial hardships faced by teachers who had to bear the burden of renting accommodations.

The Ministry’s decision reflects an acknowledgment of the challenges faced by teachers and a commitment to rectify the housing benefit allocation disparity.

This positive step is expected to enhance the overall well-being of educators and contribute to the improvement of the education system in the capital city.