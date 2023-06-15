Pakistan’s Women Football Team to Play International Friendlies Next Month

According to reports, Pakistan women’s national football team is set to take part in two friendly matches in the official FIFA International window next month.

The Women in Green will take part in two matches between 8-16 July, which will provide further exposure to the young Pakistani side.

The opponents of the national team have not been confirmed yet, with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) engaged in negotiations with several countries to play friendly matches.

The Green Shirts returned to international football in 2022 after a gap of eight years, impressing in their outing in the SAFF Championships, before a second-place finish in the 4-Nation tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The good showing in the two tournaments helped Pakistan to climb up four spots in the international rankings as they jumped up to the 157th position in the world.

The upcoming two friendly fixtures will provide an excellent opportunity for the national side as they look to establish themselves as one of the top sides in the region. It will be interesting to see which teams will Pakistan go up against in the July International window.