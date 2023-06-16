Dubai Ranked in Global List of Stunning Summer Getaways

Dubai has emerged as one of the most popular summer destinations in the latest global rankings. Conde Nast Traveller magazine has placed Dubai as the prettiest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and among the top 10 worldwide.

In sixth position, Dubai offers the amazing sea breeze of Jumeirah Beach, the beautiful Islamic architecture of the Jumeirah Mosque, and several other sorts of outdoor leisure.

According to a study by Travelbag, Dubai is the perfect place to visit during the summer if you love the warmth. For a delightful experience, choose accommodation near the coast and enjoy the refreshing sea breeze.

Jumeirah Beach, located along the Arabian Gulf, offers a stunning coastline with soft sand and magnificent buildings that add to the beauty of the surroundings.

The study examined analytics of Instagram and TikTok hashtags for more than 100 cities, which revealed the locations offering the most beautiful photos for summer on social media. Roughly 51,000 hashtags were of Dubai on Instagram.

Approximately, 6,02 million people visited Dubai between January and April this year, an 18 percent rise compared to last year. Indians remained the highest number of visitors, followed by Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, the US, Israel, China, and Iran.

