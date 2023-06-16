Majority of Students in UAE Pre-Plan Their Careers in Schools

A new study has revealed that the majority of high school students in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have already planned their careers. Around 40 percent of students, aged 15 to 18 years old, are planning to take majors in healthcare and business, as per the study.

A KPMG-GEMS Education report on students’ career aspirations discovered that most of the students considered critical thinking, creativity, social skills, innovation, leadership, and communication skills extremely important for a successful job.

In addition, they also acknowledged the value of partnership, flexibility, and initiative, along with technology, information, and media literacy for achieving an accomplished career.

The “Mind the Gap” report mentioned that the youth today has pre-planned their professional future, with 90 percent thinking about their career aspirations and 72 percent having clarity over their goals.

Around 800 high schoolers were surveyed across UAE about their professional goals, influences, and perceived challenges. The survey also noted that the government considers young minds the most significant asset that will help UAE achieve its future vision.

The study also revealed that most of the students used the internet as their main source of information for careers and studies, preferring it over teachers, friends, and families.

Moreover, 21 percent of students want to pursue business majors, 20 percent in healthcare, 12 percent in engineering, and six percent in creative arts. The business emerged as the most preferred choice for males, 29 percent, whereas healthcare was mainly selected by females, 24 percent.

In contrast, less than one percent wanted to study computer science or artificial intelligence (AI), while around five percent chose natural sciences as their career path. In particular, females expressed a strong interest in science, but not in computers or technology.