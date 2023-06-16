Meet the First Female British High Commissioner to Pakistan

The United Kingdom (UK) has recently announced the appointment of Jane Marriott OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) as the new British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Notably, she will be the first woman to hold this position and is scheduled to commence her responsibilities in mid-July.

ALSO READ Selling Smuggled Iranian Petrol is Now Legal in Balochistan

Delighted to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan! 🇬🇧 & 🇵🇰are connected by heritage, strong people ties, climate cooperation & growing trade. Dosti & Commonwealth links can ensure a prosperous future. Aap se jald mulaqat hogi!https://t.co/hfhFs5yUcz — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) June 15, 2023

Jane Marriott’s previous role was that of High Commissioner to Kenya, serving from September 2019 to June 2023. Her tenure in Kenya witnessed significant achievements, particularly in the establishment of a new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership.

This partnership enhanced bilateral relations in crucial areas such as mutual prosperity, sustainable development, security and stability, people-to-people connections, and climate change action.

Recognizing her noteworthy contributions, the British High Commission released a statement expressing appreciation.

Under Jane’s leadership, notable accomplishments were realized, including the initiation of clean and renewable energy initiatives.

She also played a pivotal role in facilitating cooperation between the UK and Kenya in the establishment of the first Kenyan Marine Commando Unit, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to combating terrorism in Kenya and the surrounding region.

Furthermore, Jane actively participated in the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land and played a significant role in the creation of a ‘Digital Access Program’ in partnership with leaders in the Kenyan tech industry. This program aimed to provide education on digital inclusion, cyber safety, and online content regulation.

The statement emphasized Jane’s extensive experience in dealing with thematic and regional issues. With a career spanning over two decades in the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), she held various positions in the Cabinet Office and Home Office.

ALSO READ Afghanistan Cuts Coal Customs Tariffs and Royalty

Her diverse roles include serving as the Director of the UK’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit, Joint FCDO Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15), Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran, and adviser to US Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke. She has also served in diplomatic capacities in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Jane expressed her enthusiasm regarding her new role, stating that she was thrilled to have been appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan – a country she had had the pleasure of visiting twice before. She mentioned that she was eager to deepen her understanding of that culturally rich and diverse nation.