Saudi Arabia Ends COVID-19 Restrictions for International Travel

Saudi Arabia has officially ended COVID-19 travel restrictions for nationals who want to travel internationally. According to the Ministry of Interior, citizens going abroad will not be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine anymore.

The official statement noted that the decision has been made following the positive reports from health authorities regarding the stability of the coronavirus situation inside and outside the country.

The Ministry further added that relevant authorities will continue to monitor the situation despite the stability. Last month, World Health Organization (WHO) declared that coronavirus is no longer a global emergency.

It officially marked the end of the deadly pandemic that affected the global lifestyle, and economy, and killed millions of people across the world.

Pakistan Ends Vaccination Certificate Requirement

In a separate development, Pakistan’s National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) abolished the requirement for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine certificate while entering Pakistan.

As per NCOC’s directions, the following policy decisions have been made for all inbound passengers traveling to Pakistan: