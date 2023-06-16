Selling Smuggled Iranian Petrol is Now Legal in Balochistan

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has reportedly legalized the sale of Iranian petrol in Quetta and surrounding areas.

After learning of the ban, the CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to seize the crackdown operation, a media report stated.

The CM added that selling Iranian petrol feeds and supports countless families It bears mentioning here that Iranian petrol is smuggled into Pakistan, making it illegal.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) controls Pakistani oil and gas prices in Pakistan. Bizenjo noted that prohibiting selling Iranian will deprive several households of income.

He ordered, however, that the petrol be sold away from residential areas and out in open spaces. In heavily populated residential areas, sales are forbidden.

The province’s political and social circles applauded the CM’s decision which saved many livelihoods.

Balochistan’s Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langau, said that the CM’s orders are best for the local populace.

Pakistani businessmen reported an increase in Iranian fuel smuggling last month.

Dealers say 35% of the country’s fuel comes from Iran illegally. The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) says smuggling has spread nationwide, with Balochistan used as a gateway.

The government ordered authorities to curb Iranian smuggling in April. Illegal products cut fuel sales by 40%, according to an official letter.

S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates that Iranian petrol costs Rs. 53/liter less than Pakistani retail, which is the key reason for its high demand.