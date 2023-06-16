South Africa Women All Set to Tour Pakistan for First Time

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the upcoming tour of the South African women’s team to Pakistan for the white-ball series later this year.

The much-anticipated tour will see the South African team lock horns with the Women in Green in a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series.

According to PCB officials, all six matches will be held at the iconic National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi from September 1 to September 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will be the South African women’s team’s first-ever tour to the subcontinent country.

The official further added that the Pakistan Cricket Board will announce the official match schedule for the series in the next couple of days.

In preparation for the upcoming matches, a comprehensive training camp is being arranged for the national women’s cricket team in Lahore.

The camp aims to fine-tune the skills and techniques of the national women’s players and strategize for the crucial white-ball games ahead.

Additionally, the camp will serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, ensuring the team is well-prepared for the regional sporting extravaganza.