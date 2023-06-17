Amazfit Pop 3S Launched With AMOLED Screen and Metal Straps for $42

Today, Amazfit unveiled its latest smartwatch model in India, the Amazfit Pop 3S.

This wearable boasts the largest screen ever seen on an Amazfit watch, measuring 1.96 inches and featuring an AMOLED display with Always-On Display (AOD) functionality. The screen resolution stands at 410 x 502 pixels and users have access to a wide selection of over 100 watch faces to personalize their device.

The midframe of the smartwatch is constructed from zinc alloy, while the buttons are made of stainless steel, ensuring durability and a premium feel. Additionally, the smartwatch holds an IP68 rating, providing dust and water resistance.

The Amazfit Pop 3S comes packed with an array of health and fitness features, including continuous 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, stress tracking, and sleep tracking. It supports over 100 sports modes, catering to a wide range of physical activities.

However, it does not include onboard GPS or NFC functionality. Pairing with devices occurs through Bluetooth LE 5.2, and the built-in speaker enables Bluetooth calling when connected to a smartphone. The device is equipped with a 300 mAh battery that delivers up to 12 days of typical usage on a single charge.

The Amazfit Pop 3S is available at competitive prices, with the silicone strap versions priced at $42, while the metal strap variant is priced slightly higher at $49.

Open sales for the smartwatch have already commenced, and interested customers can conveniently purchase their units from both the official Amazfit website and Amazon.

The watch is not available in Pakistan as of yet so interested buyers will have to import it.