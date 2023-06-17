Punjab HEC Wants to Include Japanese Language in Curriculum

During a recent event organized by the Pakistan-Japan Socio-Economic Association, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), made a significant announcement. The commission would propose the addition of Japanese to the educational program.

Dr. Munir elaborated on the rationale behind this decision, highlighting its potential to bolster trade relations between Pakistan and Japan. By incorporating the Japanese language, Pakistan aims to forge stronger ties with Japan’s renowned automotive, electronics, and machinery industries.

Moreover, Dr. Munir shed light on the ongoing efforts to enhance the educational infrastructure and increase enrollment. He emphasized the significance of technical and vocational education in preparing a skilled workforce. Introducing the Japanese language in higher education institutions would pave the way for Pakistani graduates to explore job opportunities in the IT, engineering, and manufacturing sectors.

Proficiency in Japanese would also play a crucial role in securing scholarships and fostering a robust socio-economic partnership between the two nations.

In other news, the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) recently organized a thesis display showcasing the exceptional creative work of its final-year students. This exhibition, running until 25 June, features projects from diverse disciplines such as textile design, leather accessories and footwear, furniture design and manufacture, fashion design, fashion marketing and merchandising, ceramic and glass design, and gems and jewelry design.

Transforming the PIFD campus into an exhibition space, the showcase attracted various visitors, including industrialists, academics, students, parents, and the general public. On the opening day, attendees eagerly explored the galleries of each department, marveling at the creative accomplishments of the graduating students.