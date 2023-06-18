Nasser Hussain States England Using Pakistani Strategy in Ashes

Nasser Hussain has deducted that England has utilized the same strategy in Ashes which they adopted in Pakistan to take wickets on a tough pitch.

Nasser Hussain, the former England cricket captain and renowned commentator, recently highlighted how England is utilizing the bowling strategy they learned during their tour in Pakistan against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series after seeing an unexpectedly unfavorable pitch in Edgbaston.

Hussain emphasized that England’s experience in Pakistan provided them with valuable insights into bowling tactics, which they have successfully implemented against their Australian opponents. One notable example is the deployment of specific field settings, such as having four men on the drive, which they learned from their time in Pakistan.

Additionally, the art of bowling cutters and even the knuckle ball by Jimmy Anderson are techniques that England bowlers are incorporating into their bowling campaign during the Ashes.

The former captain further explained that these skills acquired in diverse conditions not only boost confidence but also enable teams to adapt to different challenges. The ability to utilize strategies learned from playing in Pakistan against formidable opponents like Australia demonstrates England’s adaptability and resourcefulness.