CDA to Build More Water Filtration Plants in Islamabad

An important meeting of the Capital Development Authority Board was held at CDA headquarters and chaired by Chairman Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal in which all the board members participated.

Approval of the proceedings of the previous session was also given in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided to establish CDA Capital Medical College in Islamabad. In this regard, Chairman CDA has also issued Member Planning and Member State’s Directive for Allocation of Venue for Medical College.

Similarly, the approval of the allocation of space in the Kahota Triangle for the Fire Brigade and Dispensary was also given in the CDA board meeting while the dispensary and Fire Brigade Station, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association will be constructed in place of the CDA.

Further, the meeting also approved the establishment of more filtration plants in various business centers of Islamabad and CDA will construct these filtration plants while the maintenance of these filtration plants will be done by the business community.

In addition, permission to give land for the FBR Academy was also given in the meeting. The layout plan of Sector C-13 was also approved in the CDA Board meeting.

Similarly, a committee has also been formed to look into matters of residential and commercial buildings located on the boundaries of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. This committee includes RDA, CDA, and Cantonment Board officers.

Later the meeting also decided to create new posts of three directors in the CDA Planning Wing and the approval of the Archery Club in Islamabad to stay in F-9 Park was also given in the Board Meeting of Capital Development Authority.