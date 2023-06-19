Sales Increase for All Bikes Except Suzuki

One year has passed since the import restrictions on automobiles were enacted. Since May 2022, the industry’s production, sales, and revenue have been declining consistently.

According to a recent report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), the number of bikes sold increased slightly in May 2023. Atlas Honda sold over 87,133 units, an 18.5% increase from the previous month.

Pak Suzuki sold 820 motorcycles, a decrease of 29.1% month-over-month (MoM), while Yamaha sold 1,114 motorcycles in April, seeing a 32.5% MoM increase in sales. Chinese bike makers also saw a sales increase of up to 81.4%.

While the report does not highlight the reason for the decline, the import restrictions and subsequent production halts are the likely culprits. Some industry watchdogs hypothesize that the overpriced bikes are also to blame for the sales decline.

Despite rumors about auto industry imports restarting soon, it is likely that sales will remain sluggish due to ongoing economic and operational obstacles. Pak Suzuki appears to be in deep waters due to another production shutdown that took place last week.

The official notification stated that the motorcycle assembly will be suspended from June 12 to June 16. With the dollar rate in a topsy-tervy state once again, Suzuki may increase the bike prices following the resumption of bookings.