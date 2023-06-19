Meta’s AI Projects Are Dying With Over 33% Employees Leaving

Mark Zuckerburg’s tech giant Meta is having a tough time keeping its AI projects afloat as it struggles to retain top talent to compete against rivals such as Google, Open AI, and others.

In spite of the CEO’s substantial investment in AI, Meta’s progress in this realm has been impeded by recent layoffs and the departure of critical researchers, causing a slowdown in their advancements.

Several factors, including job burnout and diminished trust in Meta’s strategic direction, have played a role in shaping this situation. Notably, Yann LeCun, whom Zuckerberg enlisted in 2013 to spearhead Meta’s AI endeavors, was conspicuously absent from the recent “Companies at the Frontier of Artificial Intelligence Innovation” summit hosted by the White House.

In contrast, representatives from prominent entities like Google and OpenAI were in attendance at the same event.

In response to the imperative for a change in direction, Meta’s employees are advocating for the company to embrace a new approach to AI. They are urging the company to rectify previous missteps that resulted in a diversion from generative AI, an area where Meta had previously demonstrated potential.

During LeCun’s tenure as the leader, Meta’s AI researchers faced challenges in effectively advancing large language models and achieving significant strides with expansive models like ChatGPT.

Nonetheless, despite these difficulties, Zuckerberg lauded the company’s recent AI advancements in a meeting with employees held in June. He highlighted numerous notable breakthroughs in the field of generative AI.

Internally, Meta’s leadership has witnessed a significant decline in confidence. An internal survey conducted from April to May uncovered that a mere 26% of Meta employees conveyed trust in the company’s direction. As of now, Meta has refrained from providing any official statement regarding these findings.