Pakistan Football Team Finally Receives Indian Visas for SAFF Championship

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 19, 2023 | 8:23 pm

The Indian embassy has approved the Pakistan football team’s visas for participation in SAFF Championship.

In a significant development, the Indian embassy in Mauritius has finally granted visas to the Pakistan football team, clearing the way for their participation in the highly anticipated SAFF Championship.

The issuance of visas had previously been delayed, casting doubts over Pakistan’s involvement in the tournament. However, with the Indian High Commission in Mauritius facilitating the process, the team’s travel plans have been finalized.

The Pakistan football team had faced a series of obstacles, including the cancellation of their air tickets twice, which further added to the uncertainty surrounding their participation. Nevertheless, after successfully competing in a four-nation tournament in Mauritius, the team is now set to fly to Bangalore, India, where they will lock horns with their arch-rivals, India, in their opening match on the 21st of June.

Football enthusiasts and fans from both nations will eagerly await this clash, which promises to be a thrilling encounter.

