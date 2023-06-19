Pakistan Football Team’s 5 Best Wins in History

Football undeniably holds the title of the most popular sport globally. Its universal appeal transcends borders, cultures, and languages. With its simplicity and accessibility, football has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

In Pakistan, football holds a special place, where it enjoys a dedicated fan base despite the country’s cricket-dominated sporting landscape. Pakistani football has its own unique history, marked by moments of triumph and challenges.

Despite facing various obstacles, the passion for football among Pakistani fans remains unwavering, highlighting the sport’s enduring popularity and its ability to unite people across diverse backgrounds.

Pakistan may not be renowned as a football powerhouse on the global stage, but the country has experienced some memorable victories in its footballing history. These wins have showcased the potential and talent within Pakistani football and have left a lasting impact on the nation’s sporting legacy.

Let’s have a look at Pakistan football’s top five best wins in international football, highlighting the significance of each victory and the impact it had on the sport.

1. First South Asian Games Title (1989)

One of Pakistan’s most memorable victories came in the final of the 1989 South Asian Games against Bangladesh at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

In a tightly contested match, Pakistan emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 scoreline. Abdul Sattar was the hero as he scored the only goal of the match in the 90th minute to secure the gold medal for the Men in Green.

This victory was particularly impressive as Pakistan had defeated Maldives 2-0 in the first-round match to secure their place in the final. The triumph highlighted the team’s resilience and showcased their ability to perform under pressure.

2. Second South Asian Games Title (1991)

Two years later, Pakistan displayed its dominance in South Asian football as they defeated Maldives 2-0 in the 1991 South Asian Games final in Colombo. Qazi Mohammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Nauman were the heroes as they scored the two goals late in the second half.

The journey to the final was no easy task, with Pakistan overcoming tough challenges from Bangladesh (1-0 win) and a goalless draw with India to secure their spot.

The victory demonstrated Pakistan’s tactical prowess and its ability to adapt to different opponents and match situations.

3. Dismantling Iran in the Asian AFC Cup (1960)

One of Pakistan’s most notable wins in football history came in the preliminary qualifying round of the 1960 AFC Asian Cup, where they faced Iran in Kochi, India.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Pakistan emerged victorious with a resounding 4-1 victory, a historic moment for the national football side. Pakistan also defeated India once and drew with Israel (yes you read that right) as they finished 3rd in the group behind Iran and Israel.

This triumph not only showcased Pakistan’s ability to compete against strong Asian opponents but also highlighted the nation’s potential as a force in the region.

4. Annihilating Singapore in Asian Games Football (1954)

The 1954 Asian Games witnessed a remarkable performance by the Pakistani football team against Singapore in Manila, Philippines. Pakistan outplayed their opponents and secured an emphatic 6-2 victory.

The star of the match was Masood Fakhri, who netted a hat-trick and later went on to play for Bradford City in the UK. This victory not only highlighted Pakistan’s attacking prowess but also drew attention to the individual talent within the team.

5. Defeating the Arch-Rivals (2005)

The rivalry between Pakistan and India in any sport is always intense, and football is no exception.

In a three-match friendly series, Pakistan managed to secure a 3-0 victory over India in the final match. Pakistan’s legendary footballer, Mohammad Essa, along with Tanveer Ahmed and Arif Mahmood scored goals to send the Lahore crowd into a frenzy.

The series began with a 1-1 draw in Quetta, followed by a narrow 0-1 defeat for Pakistan in Peshawar. This was Pakistan’s third-ever victory and the last time they defeated their arch-rivals in international football.

The decisive victory in Lahore not only provided a sweet end to the series but also boosted the morale of the Pakistani football team.

While Pakistani football may not have consistently reached the heights of global success, the country has celebrated several significant victories throughout its history.

From triumphs in regional competitions to memorable wins against formidable opponents, these victories have showcased Pakistan’s talent, determination, and potential time and again.