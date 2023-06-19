Lahore Qalandars Go Global as They Buy Durban Qalandars in South African League

Lahore Qalandars are all set to extend their dominance beyond the borders as they have acquired the franchise rights of the Durban team in the South African League.

As per the details, this move marks a significant expansion for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, solidifying their presence on the international cricketing stage.

After acquiring a franchise in the South African League, Lahore Qalandars will showcase their prowess in the inaugural edition of the Zim Zefro T10 tournament.

The team, known as Durban Qalandars, will feature in the curtain-raiser game of the inaugural edition of the T10 League, which promises to be an exciting encounter.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, expressed confidence that Durban Qalandars will replicate their stellar performance from the PSL in the Zim Zefro T10 tournament.

With a successful track record in the last two editions of the PSL and a skilled roster, Lahore Qalandars aim to make a lasting impression in the upcoming T10 tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the inaugural edition of the Zim Zefro T10 League is scheduled to kick off on July 20 and will feature a total of five participating teams.

The draft ceremony for the upcoming event is slated to take place on July 2, where teams will strategically select players to bolster their squads for the tournament.