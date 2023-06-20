2 Names Confirmed for PCB Chairman’s Role

The Patron-in-Chief of PCB, Shehbaz Sharif, has approved the appointments of Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday as members of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG).

After the resignation of the interim Chairman, Najam Sethi, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) sent two names to the Prime Minister’s office for approval.

“Prime Minister has reviewed the nominations and is pleased to appoint Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday as members of the Board of Governors of the PCB,” the notification read.

Yesterday, Najam Sethi announced that he is no longer running for the chairmanship, paving the way for the imminent appointment of a new chairman.

Sethi took to his Twitter account and stated that he does not want to create a rift between the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the PPP co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari.

“Such instability and uncertainty are not good for the PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairmanship of the PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” he wrote.

This development follows the reaffirmation by the Federal Minister for IPC, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, that Zaka Ashraf is set to become the next chairman of the PCB.

Last week, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari mentioned that the interim PCB Chairman was solely responsible for organizing elections for regional cricket associations.