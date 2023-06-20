Sindh Launches Smartphone App for Peoples Bus Service

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated on Tuesday that the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) smartphone app will launch on June 22, while chairing a transport department meeting.

The minister was briefed on the bus service, new routes, intelligent transport system (ITS), and command & control room. The briefing detailed that the buses will have CCTV cameras, audio systems, USB connections, Wi-Fi, and driver alarms under the intelligent transport system.

The ITS in buses will activate CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking, and monitoring, while the mobile app will allow citizens to watch buses in real-time and make payments online.

The minister also prioritized electric bus charging infrastructure issues. According to the details, 20 green buses would join the PBS fleet in Karachi by August 20.

The Sindh government asked Memon to use PBS to connect rural Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas to metropolitan regions to ease travel.

The PBS mobile app will give general information including routes, schedules, and fees to help users plan their trips.

The second function will track buses and let commuters know when the next one will arrive. The travelers can also learn about the final bus to arrive.

The third feature lets users buy and activate a card or pay for the PBS via a QR code on the mobile app. Note that the app will be officially launched on June 22.