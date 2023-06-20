Islamabad’s Margalla Avenue is Now Open for Traffic

Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif has finally inaugurated Islamabad’s long-awaited Margalla Avenue.

The six-lane road (three lanes on each side) stretches from Sangjani to Bhara Kahu. In the first phase, the stretch of the road between GT Road and E-12 Toll Plaza has been completed and opened for traffic.

According to the details, the project underwent a few scope changes. Initially, the road was to have four lanes (two on each side), however, it was later made into a six-lane road.

Furthermore, the installation of road signs and electrical equipment was converted to motorway standards. During the briefing, the PM learned that the integration of underpasses, like the one at Shah Allah Ditta, increased the project duration.

The project official added that the road will reduce travel time between Sangjani and Islamabad to just seven minutes. He stated that the road will take a huge burden off of adjacent express routes such as Srinagar Highway.

The PM appreciated the project and the department’s efforts to complete it favorably.