Man Caught On Camera Stealing Steel Bars From Koral Interchange Bridge

Steel bar theft has become a common occurrence across Pakistan. A citizen’s social media video revealed repeated vandalism above Koral Interchange. The clip shows a person methodically removing the walkway and extracting steel rods from it.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the perpetrator dismantling and removing vital pedestrian infrastructure. The operation went undiscovered despite its illegality, indicating a worrying lack of monitoring by appropriate authorities.

شہری نے ویڈیو بنائی ہے، کورال انٹرچینج کے اوپر یہ شخص روڈ کے ساتھ فٹ پاتھ کا سارا حصہ پتھر سے توڑ کر سریا نکال رہا ہے، کافی دنوں سے یہ کاروائی جاری ہے، عام طور پر یہ خیال کیا جاسکتا ھے کہ یہ سی ڈی اے نے کام لگایا ھو گا اس لیے کسی نے اس طرف توجہ نہیں کی۔@CDAthecapital… pic.twitter.com/BIqymqVjQG — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) June 20, 2023

The mystery thieves have been repeatedly damaging the footpath as of late, threatening public safety and infrastructure. The stolen steel rods are likely to weaken the walkway’s structure and pose a risk to pedestrians.

ALSO READ Armed Mercedes Driver Shoots Peshawar BRT Security Guard

After watching the footage, locals and netizens were appalled at the lack of monitoring that allowed such illegal operations to continue. Authorities are being urged to fix the damage and punish the perpetrators.

The video highlights the need for increased surveillance and community involvement in infrastructure protection. Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity to the police, underlining the duty of conserving public areas and keeping everyone safe.