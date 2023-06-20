News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Man Caught On Camera Stealing Steel Bars From Koral Interchange Bridge

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 20, 2023 | 3:44 pm

Steel bar theft has become a common occurrence across Pakistan. A citizen’s social media video revealed repeated vandalism above Koral Interchange. The clip shows a person methodically removing the walkway and extracting steel rods from it.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the perpetrator dismantling and removing vital pedestrian infrastructure. The operation went undiscovered despite its illegality, indicating a worrying lack of monitoring by appropriate authorities.

The mystery thieves have been repeatedly damaging the footpath as of late, threatening public safety and infrastructure. The stolen steel rods are likely to weaken the walkway’s structure and pose a risk to pedestrians.

After watching the footage, locals and netizens were appalled at the lack of monitoring that allowed such illegal operations to continue. Authorities are being urged to fix the damage and punish the perpetrators.

The video highlights the need for increased surveillance and community involvement in infrastructure protection. Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity to the police, underlining the duty of conserving public areas and keeping everyone safe.


