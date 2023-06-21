Arshad Nadeem Out of Asian Athletics Championship 2023 Due to Mismanagement

Star Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, has been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship 2023 in Thailand due to a debilitating injury.

Akram Sahi, a renowned sports analyst, said that Nadeem has suffered a severe injury, which has forced him to miss the 24th edition of the Asian Athletics Championship.

Sahi added that the National Games organizers were advised to prevent his participation on behalf of WAPDA, but unfortunately, they did not heed the cautionary advice.

The injury not only shattered his dreams of competing at the Asian Athletics Championship but also raised concerns about his overall fitness for other upcoming events.

“Lahore did not listen to us, and now we see the consequences of that negligence. It is a massive blow for both Arshad Nadeem and the country,” Sethi added.

The upcoming 24th edition of the Asian Athletics Championship is scheduled to take place from 12 to 16 July 2023 in Pattaya, Thailand.

After undergoing elbow surgery, Nadeem had been rehabilitating and engaging in light training at the PSB Coaching Centre. He had recently resumed throwing the javelin.

Earlier this year, the renowned athlete, while speaking to the media, stated that his exact fitness would be known once he starts training at full rhythm.