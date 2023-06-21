ICC to Announce Final Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule on June 27

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India on June 27.

This announcement will coincide with the commencement of the 100-day countdown to the prestigious tournament, which is scheduled to start on October 5.

Initially, the schedule was supposed to be revealed during the final of the World Test Championship 2023. However, unforeseen circumstances caused a delay.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the draft schedule for the marquee event with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the proposed schedule, Pakistan and India are scheduled to face each other on October 15 in a highly-anticipated game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed reservations about the venue and has not given the go-ahead for the proposed schedule.

The cricket board has also requested the international cricket body a change in the venue for their match against Afghanistan, preferring to shift it from Chennai to Bangalore.

It has also been reported that the conflict between the neighboring countries is one of the main reasons for the delayed announcement of the World Cup 2023 schedule.

As per the proposed schedule, the Green Shirts will play their group-stage matches at five different venues during the mega event, with their campaign kicking off on October 6.