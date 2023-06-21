ICC and BCCI Reject PCB’s Request to Change World Cup Venues

ICC has rejected Pakistan’s request to shift World Cup matches’ venues from Chennai and Bangalore.

In the latest development in ongoing series of challenges surrounding the schedule of the World Cup, the International Cricket Council has turned down Pakistan’s request for a change in venues for the upcoming ICC One Day World Cup. Pakistan had requested a modification in the scheduled venues for two matches, but both ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India rejected the appeal.

ALSO READ Australia’s Ashes Victory Sets Test Cricket Alight in the Face of T20 Domination

During a meeting between officials from ICC and BCCI, the decision to maintain the original schedule was made, disregarding Pakistan’s plea. The matches in question were supposed to be held in Chennai and Bangalore, with Pakistan scheduled to play against Afghanistan and Australia, respectively.

ICC communicated its definitive decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board, confirming that the venues would remain unchanged. The cricketing authorities emphasized that there were no justifiable reasons at present to alter the venues.

ALSO READ Indian Coach Engages in Mind Games With Pakistan Ahead of SAFF Championship

The match between Pakistan and arch-rivals India is set to take place in Ahmedabad, as previously scheduled. The eagerly awaited World Cup schedule announcement is anticipated to occur in Mumbai in the coming week.