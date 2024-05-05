Japan Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 5, 2024 | 4:20 pm

The Government of Japan has unveiled its MEXT Scholarships 2025, inviting talented Pakistani students to pursue their undergraduate and graduate studies (Masters, PhD) and embark on a journey to study in Japan’s esteemed universities.

The Japan Embassy is currently receiving applications for the MEXT undergraduate and Research Scholarships (Masters, PhD) 2025. Annually, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of Japan extends scholarships to international students aspiring to undertake undergraduate and graduate programs at Japanese universities.

ALSO READ

The MEXT research scholarship, fully funded by the Government of Japan, presents an outstanding opportunity for ambitious students in Pakistan to apply and seize the chance to study at Japan’s top-tier universities.

For further details about the scholarship and how to apply, visit https://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/education.html

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>