Japan Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The Government of Japan has unveiled its MEXT Scholarships 2025, inviting talented Pakistani students to pursue their undergraduate and graduate studies (Masters, PhD) and embark on a journey to study in Japan’s esteemed universities.

The Japan Embassy is currently receiving applications for the MEXT undergraduate and Research Scholarships (Masters, PhD) 2025. Annually, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of Japan extends scholarships to international students aspiring to undertake undergraduate and graduate programs at Japanese universities.

The MEXT research scholarship, fully funded by the Government of Japan, presents an outstanding opportunity for ambitious students in Pakistan to apply and seize the chance to study at Japan’s top-tier universities.

For further details about the scholarship and how to apply, visit https://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/education.html