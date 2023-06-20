Pakistan Fails to Qualify for Final of ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Cup

Pakistan suffered a seven-run defeat in the semi-final of the ongoing Asian Cricket Council Women’s Emerging Teams Cup 2023 after failing to chase down 60 runs in nine overs.

Bangladesh posted a target of 60 runs in a rain-affected game, with only two batters reaching double figures. Rabeya Khan scored 10 runs, while Nahida Akter scored 21 runs.

Fatima Sana and Anosha Nasir displayed an outstanding bowling performance after the match was reduced to nine overs, taking three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, the opening batters, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima, made an excellent start, scoring 26 runs in the first four overs before Eyman got out on 18 runs.

In the sixth over of the innings, the Green Shirts lost the other opening batter with just 33 runs on the board, and Shawaal Zulfiqar departed on 11 runs off 15 balls.

Sadaf Shamas scored eight runs off 10 balls at a crucial time before she was clean-bowled by Rabeya Khan, complicating the situation for the national side.

Captain Fatima Sana made efforts at the end of the innings, scoring a quick 10 runs off eight balls, but failed to chase the total and lead the side to the final match.