Pakistan’s WTC 2023-25 Campaign to Begin on 16 July With Test Series Against SL

Pakistan will return to Galle – where they recorded the highest-ever chase for the venue last year – for the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on 16 July and the two teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from 24 to 28 July.

For what is Pakistan’s first assignment in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, the Babar Azam-led side will arrive in Sri Lanka on 9 July and play a two-day warm-up game on 11 and 12 July before they head south for the first Test. The venue for the warm-up fixture will be confirmed closer to the time.

Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in July 2022 and that two-match Test series resulted in 1-1. Pakistan scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the ground and win the first Test by four wickets. The hosts pounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win.

Pakistan last played a Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2014. They have played six Tests at the ground, winning one, losing one, and the other four matches ended in a draw.

Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka: