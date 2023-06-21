ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Australia and England Suffer Big Blow

Australia and England have lost two points from their World Test Championship tally after they were found guilty of maintaining slow over rates during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The players from both sides were also fined 40 percent of their match fees.

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Australia captain, Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings.

The sanctions see Australia lose two World Test Championship points, leaving Cummins’ side with a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle.

England has also been deducted two points, meaning they are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

Cummins’ Australia beat India to win the WTC23 crown at The Oval earlier this month, and the current Ashes series is the first of six series that will determine Australia’s qualification chances for the next WTC Final – scheduled to be held at Lord’s in London in June 2025.

Both Australia and India were penalized for slow over rates in the WTC23 Final.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams’ points total.