KPITB Holds Demo Day and Job Fair for Youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Code for Pakistan in collaboration with KP IT Board (KPITB) hosted a Demo Day and Job Fair for the youth of KP.

The event marked a significant milestone for the KP Women Civic Digital Internship Program, a joint initiative aimed at empowering women from remote regions of KP who struggled to leave their homes in pursuit of careers and their passion within the tech industry, due to cultural barriers and responsibilities at home.

The Demo Day and Job Fair was graced by the presence of the esteemed IT minister, along with other dignitaries, who will commemorate this momentous occasion and recognize the achievements of the interns.

This year’s KP Women Civic Digital Internship Program enrolled 50 interns from various remote regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Demo Day provided an opportunity for these interns to showcase the innovative tech projects they have been working on over the past six months. Through this program, KPITB and Code for Pakistan have nurtured talent, and provided remote internship opportunities, enabling women to contribute to the digital transformation of their communities.

Fatima Jauhar, a graphics design intern from last year’s batch, shared her experience, stating, “I had a chance to work as a graphic designer alongside a team of experts that developed a Case Management System for the Advocate General’s office. The entire experience not only gave me valuable experience working on a meaningful project but also provided me the opportunity to explore a career path that I had been passionate about for so long.”

In addition to project presentations, the Demo Day also featured a Job Fair- for the first time ever, where the KP women interns will have the chance to connect with esteemed tech recruiters from leading organizations. This unique platform will enable them to transition to the next stage of their careers and pave the way for a brighter future.

“This program has not only empowered women from remote regions but has also showcased the immense potential of our talented workforce. We are committed to supporting initiatives that foster inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for all. The Demo Day and Job Fair will serve as a platform for these interns to shine and contribute to the digital growth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we aim to increase the number of woman interns in the upcoming batch of our flagship project Digital Internship Program,” said Dr. Ali Mahmud, Managing Director of KPITB.

Shaji Ahmed, CEO of Code for Pakistan, also shared his thoughts, stating, “The Demo Day and Job Fair exemplify our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse civic tech ecosystem in Pakistan. Through this program, we are not only empowering women but also strengthening the digital infrastructure of the country. We look forward to witnessing the interns’ success and the transformative impact they will have on their communities.”

About KPITB:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) is a government body responsible for the promotion and development of the information technology industry in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. KPITB strives to create a conducive ecosystem for innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities in the IT sector.

About Code for Pakistan:

Code for Pakistan is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering civic innovation and the use of technology for social good in Pakistan. By connecting technologists, government institutions, and citizens, Code for Pakistan aims to address pressing social issues and drive positive change through collaborative efforts.