Public and Private Schools Are Now Legally Bound to Hire Trained Paramedic Staff

President Dr. Arif Alvi has given his approval to an important bill: Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023.

The bill mandates the availability of trained paramedical staff in both public and private schools in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Pakistani Employers Will Now Go to Jail For Denying Maternity and Paternity Leaves

These paramedical staff members will be responsible for providing necessary first aid to students. Private schools in Islamabad must ensure that paramedical staff are present on their premises to provide medical assistance to children.

The federal government will take responsibility for ensuring the availability of paramedical staff in all government schools.

ALSO READ Massive Corruption of Rs. 13 Billion Unearthed in NADRA

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in a fine of up to Rs100,000 after an initial warning and subsequent non-compliance may lead to imprisonment for up to six months.

The approval of this bill by the President was carried out in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution.