Pakistani Employers Will Now Go to Jail For Denying Maternity and Paternity Leaves

President Dr. Arif Alvi has given his approval to an important bill: the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023.

The bill grants women employees in public and private departments under the federal government three periods of maternity leave during their service.

The duration of leave is 180 days for the first instance, 120 days for the second instance, and 90 days for the third instance.

Female employees will receive full pay during their maternity leave.

Similarly, male employees will be entitled to 30 days of paternity leave for three instances.

Non-compliance with these provisions may result in imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of up to Rs100,000, or both.