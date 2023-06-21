Massive Corruption of Rs. 13 Billion Unearthed in NADRA

A recent report has brought to light a corruption scandal worth Rs. 13 billion within the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Noor Alam Khan, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), disclosed that corruption occurred during the procurement of smart cards, Iris, and census tablets.

Following this revelation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has obtained a statement from the former NADRA chairman, and a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will be established to conduct an inquiry.

Consequently, the NADRA chairman has resigned, and the Interior Secretary has been directed to suspend all officers suspected of involvement.

PAC Chairman Khan received a letter containing details of the corruption within NADRA, which he shared with the committee members and the media. The letter revealed that the former NADRA chairman Tariq Malik handpicked certain individuals for appointments.

Prior to the scandal, Malik had already submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Currently, he is under investigation by the FIA for his alleged role in the corruption case.

Via ARY News