Tesla’s New Factory Can Build Cars in Under A Minute

Tesla’s “Giga Lab” retail model in China showcases the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer’s manufacturing prowess.

The automaker’s Giga factory concept store lets car enthusiasts chat while watching an automated system build the Tesla Model 3 in 45 seconds. A robotic arm assembles panels on a Tesla Model 3’s frame so customers can see how their cars are assembled in Shanghai’s Gigafactory.

The retail store displays powertrain and battery parts to spark conversations and interest in its models among potential buyers. By 2022, Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai had produced 1 million EVs.

The company will build its new pouch cells in Texas and Shanghai. Tesla’s shorter-range electric vehicles use pouch cells with an LFP formula instead of cylindrical cells.

The new Giga Lab emphasizes the need for physical stores in markets with high EV demand to boost engagement. Tesla’s retail and service locations have doubled from 1,000 to 2000.

The carmaker also seeks to sell its EVs directly to consumers without dealerships. It argued that this way, the customers will get better prices and shorter wait times. The rising EV competition has forced Tesla to find new ways to keep its marketing campaigns going and ensure enough orders.