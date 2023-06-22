Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Spell Likely to Spoil Eid ul Azha

Upper and central parts are likely to receive pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorms from 25th to 30th June with occasional gaps and the prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside from 25th June, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahaudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from 24th (night) to 30th June with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on 27th/28th June.

Prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period. Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore on the 26th and 27th of June, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of DG Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June.

Farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the weather forecast. During dust storm/wind thunderstorm and heavy falls, loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, etc may get damaged.

The public is advised to stay at safe places during dust thunderstorms and heavy showers. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.