Karachi Board Announces Revised Exam Date-Sheet

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced revised dates for exams postponed due to Cyclone Biperjoy.

The exams originally scheduled for 14, 15, and 16 June have been rescheduled to 19, 20, and 21 June, respectively. The practical exams will be conducted between 20 June and 20 July.

ALSO READ Banks to Remain Closed for Public Dealing for 5 Days on Eid

The Chairman of the Board emphasized that the safety of the students is paramount. Any potential risks or hazards will be mitigated to ensure the well-being of students.

The new dates for the exams are as follows:

Papers originally scheduled for 14 June: Rescheduled to 19 June.

Papers originally scheduled for 15 June: Rescheduled to 20 June.

Papers originally scheduled for 16 June: Rescheduled to 21 June.

20 June-20 July: Practical exams.

ALSO READ Dubai Officially Announces School Holidays for Eid Al-Adha 2023

The Chairman thanked students and parents for their understanding and cooperation. He assured them that the Board is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the exams.