Banks to Remain Closed for Public Dealing for 5 Days on Eid

Banks will remain closed for five days on Eid al-Adha as the Eid Holidays announced by the government have coincided with Sunday and the first working day of July (Monday), which is also observed as a Bank Holiday.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan announced that it will remain closed on the 29th & 30th of June 2023 (Thursday & Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
The government has already announced that the prime minister approved holidays on June 29 and 30 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five working days in a week, and from June 29 to July 1 (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) for offices with six working days.
Although not announced by the central bank yet, the first working day of July is always observed as Bank Holiday. All banks/ DFIs/ MFBs remain closed for public dealings on the aforesaid date. However, all employees of the banks/ DFIs/ MFBs attend the office as usual.