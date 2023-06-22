Microsoft is Raising Prices for Xbox and Game Pass

In August, Microsoft will be raising the prices of the Xbox Series X in several countries, excluding the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia.

Additionally, next month will mark the first increase in monthly prices for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. The base Game Pass subscription for the console will rise from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox told The Verge:

We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.

Series X Prices

The pricing adjustments for Series X will closely align with the price hike implemented by Sony for the PS5 last year. Starting from August 1st, the Xbox Series X will be priced at £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 in most European markets, CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia. However, the pricing of the Xbox Series S will remain unchanged in all markets, continuing at $299.99.

ALSO READ Pakistani Game Studio Creates Lost Twins II, Coming to PC Soon

Following Sony’s pricing adjustment last year, it was widely anticipated that changes to Xbox Series X pricing would also occur. Moreover, Xbox chief Phil Spencer hinted in October that subscription pricing would not remain static indefinitely.

Game Pass Prices

Effective July 6th, there will be an increase in pricing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be adjusted from $14.99 per month to $16.99 (€14.99 / £12.99).

ALSO READ Street Fighter 6 Crosses 1 Million Players Worldwide in Just 3 Days

Similarly, the base pricing for Xbox Game Pass for Console will be adjusted from $9.99 to $10.99 per month (€10.99 / £8.99). However, Microsoft will not be modifying the pricing for PC Game Pass at this time.

For current monthly subscribers of Game Pass, the revised prices will come into effect on August 13th, except in Germany where the changes will take effect on September 13th.

However, new members joining Xbox Game Pass will experience the new prices starting from July 6th. If you have a yearly code subscription for Xbox Game Pass, the updated pricing will only apply when you renew your subscription.

The price increases for Xbox Game Pass will be applicable to most markets, but certain regions, including Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia, will maintain the existing pricing for Game Pass console subscriptions.