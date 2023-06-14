Pakistani Game Studio Creates Lost Twins II, Coming to PC Soon

Game development is not big in Pakistan by any means. The best we typically have are mobile games or indie game developers with not a lot of financial backing. Hence, there is nothing similar to gaming giants such as Activision, EA, Capcom, etc.

However, despite all challenges of our limited gaming industry, Pakistani game studio Playdew has created a new game that is set to release on Steam soon for PC gamers.

Lost Twins II

The game is called Lost Twins II and it tells the story of Abi and Ben as they try to find their way back home through a series of challenges. It is a side-scroller puzzle adventure game with colorful visuals inspired by Japanese animator and co-founder of highly popular Studio Ghibli movies.

Check out the trailer below.

We got in touch with the team behind Lost Twins II and they revealed to us that they have been working on the game since 2020. It is set to release sometime at the end of 2023 or at the start of 2024. It is only meant for PC right now, but they do aim to work on other consoles as well.

It is only a team of 8 people and they faced a number of challenges while working on Lost Twins II.

Being a new name in the market, we face a lot of challenges and doubts from the potential partners. Most of our budget remains focused on development, leaving little to no amount for promotion. There is always a struggle between offering enough features to maintain the players’ interest and having enough budget to develop the game. We have been pretty restricted towards social media or other organic channels to seek attention towards our title.

They also have plans to work on bigger titles in the future but are currently facing limitations due to budget constraints. This is also why they have been unable to participate in gaming events abroad. Acquiring capital for development has been a challenge as well, unlike international markets which receive local grants or angel investments.

In any case, we sure look forward to the official release of Lost Twins II because it certainly looks like a game we would enjoy.