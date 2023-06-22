PIA Offers Special Discounts on All Domestic Flights

This Eid-ul-Azha, travelers have something to look forward to as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is offering a substantial discount on domestic flights. A 10 percent reduction in fares is available during the holiday.

A PIA representative stated that the discount would be in effect from 30 June to 1 July. This limited-time offer aims to make travel more affordable and enjoyable.

ALSO READ Confiz Employees Receive Cost of Living Adjustment Allowance Amid Rising Inflation

The federal government has declared Eid-ul-Azha holidays from Thursday, 29 June, to Saturday, 1 July. The cabinet division secretariat made the announcement, and the Prime Minister (PM) approved these public holidays to celebrate Eid.

For those planning to travel during this festive season, PIA’s discounted tickets offer an opportunity to have some relief from the ongoing intense inflation.