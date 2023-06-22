Six Easy Ways to Send Money From Dubai to UK

British residents in Dubai can conveniently send money back to the UK. Managing money can be tricky, especially when you want to add funds to your UK savings account using the tax-free income you earned in Dubai.

This is why it is extremely important to be well-informed about the most effective ways to send money. It is critical to take into account factors like exchange rates, fees, convenience, and speed.

ALSO READ Coolant or Water: The Best Choice for Your Car in Summer

Here are six easy ways to transfer money from Dubai to UK:

Skrill

Skrill made it easy to send money to UK. You can know the exact amount you will receive even before you start the transaction thanks to the handy exchange calculator.

One good benefit is that you can make payments without disclosing your bank details and send money to an international bank account without incurring any transfer fees. To get started, go to transfers.skrill.com.

Western Union

When sending money back to the UK with Western Union, you have the option of sending it straight to a bank account or to any of the 5,200+ Western Union agent sites in the UK for cash pick-up, which is ideal for sending money to family.

The simplest method is to use the Western Union app, which allows you to pay by bank transfer or credit card, view fees and conversion rates, and see all of your transfers at a glance. Visit westernunion.com for more details.

ALSO READ Sweden and Pakistan Collaborate to Rebuild for a Resilient Future

Currency Fairs

CurrencyFair allows you to send and receive money in over 150 countries and 20 currencies. The fact that you can get same-day transfers on most major currencies is one of the most appealing aspects of using this platform.

The user-friendly website makes it simple to calculate the amount you will receive in your UK bank. CurrencyFair also offers a three-month trial period of fee-free transfers. Kerching. You can go to currencyfair.com for more information.

GC Partners

GC Partners, a specialist financial services provider, provides fast and safe payments both online and in person.

To start sending money, you must first register with GC Partners online. Once enrolled, you will be able to view rates and communicate with your dedicated currency dealer in order to exchange currencies and make money transactions. They have been in Dubai since 2006 and are a popular choice for Dubai residents. Visit their website gcpartners.co for further details.

Moneycorp

Moneycorp is yet another perfect choice for you if you want to send money from Dubai to UK. This platform does not charge fees and you can make transactions around the clock.

You can either download its app or use the phone. It merely takes five steps to complete a transaction. Visit moneycorp.com for more details.

ALSO READ Tesla’s New Factory Can Build Cars in Under A Minute

Nomo

Nomo now offers digital UK banking to UAE nationals and residents. It allows you to send money to UK bank accounts without incurring fees and to save in UK-based Fixed Term Deposits in pounds or US dollars. The best part is that it is Shariah-compliant, so those who are worried about interest rates, can have a sigh of relief.

You can also get financing to assist you in purchasing properties in the UK as an investment or as a second home. Visit nomobank.com to know more about this service.

Via TimeOutDubai