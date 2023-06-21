Sweden and Pakistan Collaborate to Rebuild for a Resilient Future

The Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan in partnership with Business Sweden – the Swedish Trade & Invest Council hosted a report launch event: “Rebuild for a resilient Pakistan”. The report discusses how Team Sweden can provide support in four main categories: capacity building; energy transition; community infrastructure, transport & housing; and lastly, areas around hazard monitoring, forecasting, and prediction for a more proactive Pakistan.

Henrik Persson, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, welcomed the guests and said “Sweden is committed to support the people and government of Pakistan as they continue to recover from the widespread devastation caused by the country’s worst floods in recent history. Rebuilding basic infrastructure is of high priority and Sweden has the opportunity to contribute with significant sustainable solutions in a number of vital areas. The report paints a picture of a private sector that is eager to help and that sees opportunities coming out of a difficult situation, with a shared vision of cooperating to create the right conditions for growth and prosperity in Pakistan for the future.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Emil Akander, Vice President of South and Southeast Asia Business Sweden said “Sweden is a powerhouse of innovation, sustainability, and co-creation, with a strong position to support projects and programs for resilient recovery. Especially in areas such as agriculture, energy, and technologies improving proactive measures for disaster prevention. Our Swedish companies in Pakistan and beyond have the relevant skills, and technologies but also the will to further cooperate to tackle the challenges and address the opportunities for a stronger partnership between our two countries.”

The report aims to raise awareness of the current situation in Pakistan related to the fallout of the 2022 floods and call for a long-term, sustainable focus on recovery efforts. It maps Swedish companies present in Pakistan and outlines opportunities for cooperation to build a more resilient Pakistan in the future.

The event was attended by representatives from several Swedish companies operating in Pakistan. Ericsson, Hitachi Energy, TalkPool, and Tetra Pak presented cases around solutions being implemented in Pakistan.

The Swedish-Pakistani Business Community has been active in relief efforts through initiatives focused on water accessibility, employment opportunities, and more. In addition to recovery projects, the Swedish private sector is also involved in mega-projects to future-proof Pakistan’s energy supply through innovative solutions.

The event featured engaging keynote speeches, interactive discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. The event brought together government officials, dignitaries, business leaders, media, and representatives from all walks of life.