Understanding the Reasons Behind the Catastrophic Implosion of the Titan Submersible

The four-day long search for the missing Titan submersible has come to a tragic end, with all of the five people on board the vessel believed to be dead, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said on Thursday.

The USCG earlier announced that rescuers had uncovered a “debris field” within the search area where teams are searching for the missing Titan submersible that was traveling to the wreck of the Titanic.

ALSO READ Govt to Make Final Decision on Import of Russian Oil After Analyzing PRL’s Report

A remote-controlled underwater search vehicle (ROV) found pieces of debris on the ocean floor that belonged to the Titan submersible, approximately 488 meters (1,600 feet) away from the bow of the sunken Titanic on the ocean floor.

The debris found indicates “a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” USCG Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference in the US city of Boston.